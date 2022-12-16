TURA: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA) has decided to resort to democratic agitation starting December 22 if the MDA government failed to release their pending salaries by December 21.
Some of the demands of the teachers include the clearance of salaries pending since October, enhancement of SSA teachers’ salary up to Rs 45,000, clearance of eight months’ arrears of 2016-17 PAB, monthly payment of salaries, service regularization and direct payment of salaries into their individual accounts.
It may be mentioned that the teachers have had to make demands and organize protests in the past to get their salaries released each time. With less than two weeks to Christmas, the teachers are concerned if they’ll again be forced to celebrate their biggest festival without getting paid.
