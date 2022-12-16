TURA: Tura BJP MDC in the GHADC, Bernard N Marak on Thursday accused the MDA government of hastily announcing the inauguration of the incomplete P A Sangma stadium at Dakopgre in Tura, even as a source close to the Chief Minister informed that only the completed portion would be inaugurated.

Earlier, a statement from the government had announced the inauguration to take place on Friday, December 16.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Tura MDC accused the MDA government of taking the step in haste to gain political mileage, saying, “During our visit to the stadium, we found that the ground was not complete and the iron beam on the right side of the entrance was bent but visibly straightened with extra welding. It poses danger to the public, which should not be ignored by the contractors.”

Bernard added that the upgradation of the stadium was funded by the BJP government through the Ministry of Minority Affairs amounting to the tune of Rs 2,267 lakh, of which the Central share of Rs 2,040.3 lakh has already been released. Marak also questioned why no Central ministers were invited for the programme, while adding that the “sub-standard work of this project and many others” need to be thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, a source close to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, earlier, while giving details of the inauguration, said there were some parts of the Rs 127.7 crore sports complex project that are yet to be completed, also adding that only the completed section (main ground) would be inaugurated on Friday.

A release from the government earlier in the day had also mentioned that the entire complex would see its completion only by the end of 2023.

Also read | Meghalaya University refunds Rs 1.2 crore to students cracking NET, GATE, SLET

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









