Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Friday emphasised maintaining a good civil-military relationship for facilitating the development of the Northeastern Region.

Addressing the officers of the Indian Armed Forces at the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters here, the governor said better bonhomie between the armed forces and civil population will instil a sense of security amongst the masses, “particularly in view of the belligerent attitude of our neighbouring countries.”

The governor said that the wheel of time is constantly on the march.

“Every passing day witnesses the global politico-economic and military contexts becoming more and more involved, more and more complex and more and more intrusive. On account of these developments, civil-military relations are now undergoing a sea change,” Mishra said.

The governor said new challenges are widening the scope of civil-military relations, and therefore, civil-military relations are transforming in all configurations, viz., on land, in air, at sea and in space.

Mishra said civil-military relations in India suffered great setbacks as small countries around India which had got their freedom from the British underwent many military coups.

However on May 26, 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the civil-military relations in the country entered a new phase.

This marked the watershed in the history of civil-military relations in India, the governor said.

The governor also stressed good management in the armed forces for good civil-military relations.

He advised the air force and military officers to have five traits, i.e. observant eyes, perceptive mind, commitment, innovative action and perseverance and imbibe six attributes, which are transparency, accountability, probity, equal dispensation, self-audit and mid-course correction when, where and as needed.

These five traits and six attributes are essential to become a good armed force leader, he said.

Among others, air officer commanding-in-chief, EAC, Shillong, Air Marshal S P Dharkar and officers from the EAC headquarters, headquarters 101 area, directorate general Assam Rifles, 58 Gorkha Training Centre, etc. attended the programme.

