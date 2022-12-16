Tura: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday inaugurated a football stadium at the P A Sangma Sports Complex, Dakopgre in Tura.

The stadium has great historical significance as it witnessed the Tura Football League and Subroto Cup since its inception in 2006.

The upgradation of this stadium has been a mammoth undertaking by the Government of Meghalaya. The stadium is claimed to be the country’s largest pre-engineered composite football stadium with a sizeable seating capacity of 9,500. The stadium is a part of a sports complex built for Rs 127.7 crore, which is also nearing completion.

The stadium and the two indoor stadiums are built over a combined area of over 17,000 sqm. The indoor stadiums, along with gymnasium, swimming pool, a table tennis Hall, squash hall and a badminton hall will be ready for inauguration by December 2023.

