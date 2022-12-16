Shillong: In view of the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shillong, Meghalaya on Sunday, District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District, (IAS) Isawanda Laloo, prohibited the use of drones and other micro-light aircraft within the 2-km radius of the J N Complex, Polo Ground, Shillong.

An order under Section 144 Cr.PC was also issued on Thursday and has come into immediate effect. The violation of the order will attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“It is likely that flying of drones and other micro light aircrafts and such activity may cause disturbance, pose a threat to the visiting VVIPS and endangering the lives of the public at large. Hence, preventive measures need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of the VVIPs and the audience attending the program at JN Complex, Polo,” stated the District Magistrate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Shillong on December 18 to join in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the North East Council (NEC).

