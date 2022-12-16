Shillong: Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi on Thursday visited Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district and held discussions with senior officers of the neighbouring state to avert Mukroh-like violence after a portion of forest fence was found dismantled in a disputed area along the boundary between the two northeastern states, an official said.

The meeting was held a day after the fence of the Assam forest department at Umsaw Lumdorbar in the disputed Block II area along the interstate border was found broken, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi

Apart from the Meghalaya director general of police, West Karbi Anglong district administrator Krishna Barua and senior police officers from Assam, including IGP PK Bhuyan, and SPs of Ri-Bhoi and Karbi Anglong districts Giriprasad M and Indranil Barua respectively attended the meeting.

The meeting was conducted weeks after violence at Mukroh had broken out at the Assam-Meghalaya border last month.

Six people, including a forest guard, were gunned down amid the clashes that had occurred after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Mukroh village, 30 km east of Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district headquarters of Jowai, is located around 10 km from the interstate border.

Thursday’s meeting was held at the beat office of Umjakini Forest Range under Baithalangso Police Station in West Karbi Anglong, a senior Meghalaya Police officer said.

“The Assam Police have sought cooperation from us to keep the law and order situation along the disputed villages under control. Any attempt to create disturbances could mar the peaceful co-existence of people residing near the interstate border,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also claimed that the police in Assam have registered a case after a portion of the forest fence was found dismantled.

Meghalaya and Assam have a longstanding dispute in the 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border, and the location where the Mukroh violence took place was one of them.

The two northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding in March this year in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the dispute.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972 and had since then challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, which had demarcated the border between the two states.

Also read | Meghalaya: ‘Hasty’ inauguration of ‘incomplete’ Tura stadium rattles Bernard

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









