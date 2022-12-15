Meghalaya University refunds Rs 1.2 crore to students cracking NET, GATE, SLET

GUWAHATI: A university in Meghalaya is rewarding meritorious students for cracking competitive exams by refunding their admission and tuition fees paid during their semesters at the varsity.

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) celebrated the success of its NET/GATE/SLET qualified students of 2021-2022 at a function on Thursday where 120 students were paid back their admission and tuition fees, amounting to Rs 1.2 crore, under the university’s unique best practice called the ‘Pay-Back Policy’.

Organised by USTM at its central auditorium, the programme was graced by Tripura University vice-chancellor Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain, National Law University and Judicial Academy vice-chancellor Prof (Dr) V K Ahuja, other dignitaries, students, guardians, and parents.

Welcoming the gathering, USTM chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said the main objective of the payback ceremony was to create competitiveness and motivation among the students.

Hoque appealed to other institutions to adopt such policies to encourage students to develop a competitive culture in the institutions and to give maximum benefit to the northeastern students.

A student being refunded her fees at the function at USTM on Thursday as a reward for cracking competitive exams.

“The university is committed to its assurance that no brilliant student should be deprived of pursuing higher education only because of their financial incapability,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof (Dr) V K Ahuja said, “USTM may become a role model for all other universities of the country, and they may also think in the same line and come out with some payback policy.”

“This payback is a reward not only for the students but also for their parents and teachers. Most importantly, it is contributing to the happiness index of the students, teachers, and administrative staff. I am very happy for the magnanimity which is being shown by USTM and its chancellor.”

Prof. Ahuja said that paying back money to students meant that the fund was actually being invested in the state and its education system. He encouraged the students with his inspirational words and handed the rewards to the performing students.

Addressing a gathering of more than 2000 students in the payback ceremony, Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain said, “I congratulate all the successful students to whom this university has refunded the money. I am glad to know that USTM is now an ‘A’ grade university by NAAC which is quite encouraging. USTM’s mission to become a world-class university by 2030 is appreciable.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, USTM vice-chancellor Prof G.D Sharma said USTM had introduced the payback policy to encourage students to qualify for NET, GATE, SLET, IAS, or any other top-level competitive examinations, conducted by state and central governments.

“Students of the university who qualify for these prestigious examinations get back their fees. Besides, special coaching and guidance facilities are provided for the aspirants of various competitions,” Prof. Sharma said.

The policy states that students qualifying for NET/SLET will get back their fees from the first semester to the last semester, including admission fees.

