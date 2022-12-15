Shillong: A day after joining the Bhartiya Janata Party in New Delhi, two rebel MLAs from Meghalaya of the National People’s Party (NPP), Ferlin Sangma and Benedict Marak, accused the NPP national president, Conrad K Sangma, of sidelining them.

Ferlin Sangma, the MLA from Selsella constituency in West Garo Hills District, claimed that they had been treated poorly by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and that it was an open secret. She stated that it was time to move on and that their decision to join the BJP was not made overnight, but was a long-considered move.

In addition to the two former NPP MLAs, two other MLAs from the TMC and UDP, HM Shangpliang and Samuel Sangma, respectively, joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of national president JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ferlin Sangma further stated that they are committed representatives of their constituency, and thus they had to look for a better and bigger platform to serve and deliver to their constituents and the people of the state in general in a much more effective way.

When asked if her ousting meant that CM Sangma was planning to contest from Selsella, Ferlin refused to comment. However, she confirmed that the state NPP president had informed her that the party was fielding someone else in her place.

“While in NPP, many times, my voice or decisions were not heard or honoured. I suffered a lot of pain and humiliation, but I took it in stride. But now, it is time to look for a better platform,” added Ferlin.

Ferlin stated that they do not have any plans to confront anyone specifically at the NPP, but instead will focus on their own agenda. She emphasized that they are not vindictive, but rather are focused on bringing development.

Meanwhile, Raksamgre MLA Benedic Marak questioned why Conrad had removed him as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

“I have been with NPP for many years and it was because of his father Late PA Sangma,” said Benedic Marak. “We knew how his father used to work and do things, but after his father passed away, look at what he has done to the party. It has become a disaster. Now that I am with the BJP, I will bring the change that is needed for my constituency,” he added.

When asked how many more NPP MLAs share the same sentiments, Marak said that there are more and that they are waiting for the right time to quit, but they may join other parties.

SG Esmatur Mominin, the NPP MLA from the Phulbari constituency, has also been denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming 2023 elections. It is currently unknown which party Mominin intends to join, but the BJP has asked him to join their party and stated that their doors are always open.

Benedict Marak also stated that he has been quiet for a long time but not anymore. “They will regret ousting me from their party. There is nepotism in NPP,” claimed Marak. accussed

Mawsynram MLA Hima Shangpliang was earlier a Congress legislator and then joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) last year, before joining BJP.

Shangpliang cited that the reason he joined BJP was the changes they want to bring in the state and give the people. He added that there is a lot that they should be doing for the state. “The roads and communication are some of it. The PMGSY is not extended to most rural areas, we want to see extensive development of rural roads in the next five years and we want to bring medical and engineering colleges. It is through BJP all this can be done,” said Shangpliang.

Shangpliang said that he left the AITC because it was not acceptable to the people of his constituency. “There was a crisis at the central and state levels of the Congress party, and the TMC eventually wasn’t acceptable to my people,” Shangpliang explained. “I tried to convince the people of my constituency, but they said that it was not a party they would love their representative to be part of,” Shangpliang. said.

He added that it was the people of his constituency who suggested he join the BJP.

“The rural people have seen and understand how much Modi has helped them during the COVID-19. To date, the rice that PM has given it is popularly known as Modi rice, therefore they urged me to join BJP,” he said.

When asked about the differences between his former leaders and the BJP central leaders he met yesterday after joining the party, Shangpliang said that there is a significant difference in the way the Congress party was functioning. He claimed that it was not possible to meet any of the central leaders of the party, let alone Sonia Gandhi, whenever they tried to meet with them.

“But yesterday, at one instance, an appointment was set up and National President JP Nadda was there at 2 pm to meet us. That is the way the commitment is seen by us, and that is the difference we see,” Shangpliang said. He added that it shows that the leadership under the BJP is disciplined and committed to serving the people.

