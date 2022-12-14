Resubelpara: Thomas Sangma, the chief adviser to the chief minister of Meghalaya and North Tura MLA, along with other dignitaries, interacted with producer groups, self-help groups, and beneficiaries of the PROGRESS program in Bajengdoba, North Garo Hills, on Wednesday.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, North Tura MLA Sangma emphasized the government’s commitment to bringing development to the people through various welfare schemes, with a focus on improving the livelihoods of farmers, who make up 80% of the population in the area.

Thomas Sangma, the chief adviser to the chief minister & North Tura MLA, addressed the gathering during the FOCUS Interaction program held at Bajengdoba in NGH on Wednesday

He urged people in the Bajengdoba area to enrol in such schemes, as the area has seen a decline in producers’ registration. The North Tura MLA said the FOCUS and FOCUS plus schemes, which provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to every farming household to improve their farming activities, are meant to uplift the economic status of the community.

During the event, 6,000 beneficiaries received a total of Rs 68 lakhs in financial assistance under the FOCUS and FOCUS plus schemes. It was also reported that 210 producer groups under Bajengdoba C& RD block have availed Rs 1.35 crore under FOCUS schemes.

Under NRLM – MSRLS, cheques amounting to Rs 21.5 lakhs were distributed to five village organizations.

North Tura MLA Thomas Sangma gives away a FOCUS + card to a beneficiary at the Interaction Program held at Bajengdoba in NGH

As part of the programme, piglets and poultry kuroiler birds were also distributed to beneficiaries under the Rural Backyard Piggery scheme and the poultry scheme PROGRESS.

Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng Marak praised the chief minister for launching a farmers’ welfare scheme that has benefited many families across the state. However, he expressed concern over the low enrollment in the program. “The scheme is designed to help people maximize the benefits of the farming sector,” Marak said while highlighting the various benefits of the FOCUS schemes. He called on the people to cooperate in order to achieve the goal of “transforming lives.”

Mendipathar MLA Marthon Sangma, while addressing the gathering, cleared the air over the misleading information regarding the financial assistance being provided under the FOCUS schemes as ‘loan money’. He stated that money provided through the scheme is a fund to help farmers upscale their activity.

He also lauded CM Conrad K Sangma for sanctioning the construction of Soksan to Kherakaldam Mongparo road.

