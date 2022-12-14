Shillong: Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong announced on Wednesday that the government is examining the possibility of increasing the ex-gratia given to the victims of the Mukroh firing incident.

Tynsong also revealed that the government has directed the department to look into providing government jobs to the victims’ families, although he did not provide any assurances.

The government had earlier handed out cheques amounting to Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the Mukroh firing victims.

Tynsong responded to criticism by AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee that the government had done nothing for the families of the victims by stating that the state home minister, chief minister and himself had visited the village and met with the families after the incident, and had assured them that action would be taken.

Tynsong also noted that the government had taken care of the expenses of those injured in the firing.

Five residents of Mukroh, along with an Assam forest guard official, lost their lives in the firing incident on November 22 in Mukroh village along the Meghalaya-Assam border.

