Shillong: The failure of the current and previous governments to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya has led to a blame game, with deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong now accusing ex-Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma of being a “dictator”.
NPP MLA Tynsong, who was a former Congress minister before quitting the party in 2017, alleged that he left the party because of Dr Mukul’s dictatorial behaviour and lack of opportunity for others to voice their opinions.
He also criticized Dr Mukul for changing his stance on the ILP issue by claiming that when Dr Mukul was chief minister, he was strongly against the implementation of the ILP, but is now “singing a different tune”.
When asked about how would he justify his stand since he was also part of the government then, Tynsong said that it was for this very reason that he left the Congress party.
“Dr Mukul would several times in the Cabinet meeting say that we don’t need ILP. That is the reason I left Congress,” the incumbent deputy CM said.
“He was a dictator and we didn’t have the opportunity to voice our opinion,” said Tynsong.
Tynsong claimed that the former chief minister Dr Sangma knew that the law and order situation in Meghalaya was deteriorating and that several NGOs were being formed to demand the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) during his tenure as chief minister.
“I would like to know why he is demanding the implementation of the ILP now despite being against it when he was in office,” said Tynsong.
