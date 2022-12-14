Shillong: All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the electorate in Meghalaya to not fall prey to money and muscle power.

During a press conference on Tuesday in Shillong, Mamata Banerjee was responding to a query on the money factor during elections. Banerjee said she strongly condemned money power and believed in democratic power.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The West Bengal Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Meghalaya, added that money ruins and divides the people and hence should not be the focus.

Banerjee said the party’s leadership will not interfere with the leaders in Meghalaya and that they will have all the freedom to select candidates. When asked if TMC will contest from all 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya Assembly, Banerjee consulted with Dr Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope before responding.

“Yes, the Meghalaya party’s decision is yes, we will contest all 60 seats. We will not interfere in their decision; they will handle and decide it. The CM face will be announced once the elections are announced,” said Banerjee.

On implementing the Inner Line Permit, Banerjee said it was a sensitive issue and after TMC forms the government, “the state government will set up an expert committee and it will take decisions”.

Banerjee referred to the ruling MDA government as “worthless”, saying the government did nothing to deal with inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | PM Modi to visit Shillong for NEC Golden Jubilee celebrations on Dec 18

Trending Stories









