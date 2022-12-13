Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shillong on December 18 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the North East Council (NEC), according to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The Prime Minister will be in the state capital for only a few hours and will be part of two events before flying back to New Delhi.

CM Sangma stated that all necessary security arrangements will be made prior to PM Modi’s visit.

“Since it is the Prime Minister visiting the state, security arrangements from the Special Protection Group (SPG) are also being considered. All necessary arrangements are being made,” Sangma said.

