Shillong: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee criticized the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government for its failure to take necessary actions after the Mukroh firing incident.

Banerjee said that had the incident happened in her state, the people involved in the firing would have been taught a lesson that they would never forget. She added that in addition to ex gratia, each family would also have been given a job. Banerjee called out the Conrad Sangma-led government, stating that nothing much has been done for the victims’ families.

Banerjee made these comments while addressing a party workers’ convention organized by Meghalaya Trinamool Congress on Tuesday at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is in Shillong on a two-day visit to drum up support for TMC for the upcoming state assembly election scheduled for early next year.

During her interaction with party workers, the TMC leader highlighted the work carried out by her party in West Bengal, such as social security programs and schemes that are not implemented in other parts of the country.

She said if TMC forms the government in Meghalaya, such schemes and programs can be implemented, which will benefit women and provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Banerjee said the TMC wanted to ensure that Meghalaya is “ruled by sons of the soil”, and not be controlled from New Delhi or Guwahati.

Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Dr Mukul Sangma stated that the people of Meghalaya have been systematically deprived of development by the present MDA government.

Earlier, the AITC Chairperson also met the families of the victims of the Mukroh village and handed over ex-gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh to their next of kin.

Meanwhile, AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also termed the ‘double engine strategy’ a hoax. He added that it is only TMC that has been taking the BJP head-on.

He added that the Meghalaya CM has not done anything to arrest the perpetrators involved in the Mukroh firing and that they are roaming scot-free. “If a person can’t stand for the people of the state, what else can you expect from him? Meghalaya is waiting on the cusp of change. When the 2023 elections come and the results are out, you will see a new democratic, progressive government,” he said.

He added that TMC is here to ensure Meghalaya is able to retain its lost glory, a state once known as the ‘abode of clouds’ but now known as a safe haven for corrupt people.

“When you vote, you should ask yourself: What do I want for my state? Do I want a bullet and Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia, or do I want 50 glorious years for my state?” he added.

