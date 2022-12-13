Tura: The office of the Zila Sainik Welfare in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills organised a one-day Ex-Servicemen Rally at SMELC in Tura on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe and District Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh Rathore attended the event as chief guests.

Deputy commissioner Swapnil Tembe, while addressing the rally, congratulated the Directorate of Sainik Welfare and HQ 101 for organising the rally, which was attended by over 300 veterans and widows, among others.

According to Col MM Singh (Retired), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, the office of the Zila Sainik Welfare Officer was established on 10 June 2019 and the officer for manning the office was appointed on 5 August 2020.

Col Singh also informed that the directorate of Zila Sainik Welfare has approached the State government to sanction more posts to enable the Zila Sainik Welfare in Tura to work smoothly for the welfare of the Ex-Serviceman (ESM), the widows and their dependents and added that efforts are on to establish an ECHS Polyclinic and a CSD extension counter in Tura.

During the rally, the chief guest presented a cash award to Veernaris and gifts to the 1971 War ESM and the widows.

