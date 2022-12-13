Meghalaya CM hands lease docs to over 1,200 families living on govt land

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday handed lease documents to over 1,200 families who have been living on government land in East Garo Hills district for years.
These families were living on government land in Balsrigittim and Warimagre areas in Williamnagar.
The beneficiaries were given land leases with a limit of 10,000 sqft each, while the rate has been fixed at Rs 2.55 lakh per bigha in Warimagre, and Rs 1.87 lakh per bigha in Balsrigittim, officials said.
Appreciating the efforts of local MLA Marcuise Marak, Sangma said his persistence in bringing different stakeholders together led to resolving the issue.
He said that a few localities in Tura and Williamnagar had similar issues, and the government has worked out a solution through the issuance of the land documents, which will pave the way for access to basic amenities in those areas.
