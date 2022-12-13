Meghalaya Cabinet approves 5th Pay Commission for 7 ad-hoc colleges

Shillong: The Cabinet decided on Tuesday that the 5th Pay Commission will be applicable to 7 ad-hoc colleges in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that grant-in-aid given to the seven ad-hoc colleges – Raid Laban College, Women’s College, Tikrikilla College, Durama College, Mahendraganj College and Sohra College – against a particular post where 75% is borne by the Government and 25% by the Managing Committee, but they were not receiving the 5th Pay Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Since Meghalaya does not have a state university and all colleges are affiliated to NEHU, Cabinet felt necessary to change the Technical University to a State University and allow colleges within the State to have the opportunity to be affiliated to the new State University. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 13, 2022

After much deliberation, the government has decided that the 5th Pay Commission is applicable to the seven Ad-hoc colleges and will clear the arrear amount, and the financial impact of that is about Rs 11 crore for the last four and a half years.

The Cabinet also approved the sanction of posts for the Shillong Government College of Engineering and the College of Architecture & Urban Planning in Tura. The chief minister informed the infrastructure is almost complete and is hopeful that the first academic session will begin by July next year.

Besides, the Cabinet has approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Health Service Rules by including the Meghalaya Medical Service Recruitment Board in it. CM said the decision was taken to allow the MMSRB to function and conduct necessary exams and recruitment for vacancies of doctors’ posts in the state.

Moreover, based on the direction of the National Human Rights Commission that different state governments have to give compensation for the deaths of prisoners, the Cabinet has approved the compensation, which will be notified.

See more Cabinet has approved the sanction posts for Shillong Govt. College of Engineering & College of Architecture & Planning, Tura. With sanction posts approved & after necessary procedures, we are hopeful to start the 1st academic session by July 2023@dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/ofY7j9ZExh — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 13, 2022

The Cabinet also approved and sanctioned 12 new people’s colleges in Meghalaya. They are: Thomas Jones Synod College in West Jaiñtia Hills District, Abong Noga College in West Garo Hills District, Khraw Sing Christian College in Mawphlang of East Khasi Hills District, Ri War College in Pynursla in East Khasi Hills, Loyola College in Williamnagar in East Garo Hills, Balawan College in Ri Bhoi District, Mawsynram Border Area College, Selsella College in Seng Khasi College in Shillong, Mendipathar College in North Garo Hills, Sngap Singh Memorial College in West Khasi Hills, and Tikrilkilla College in West Garo Hills.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Cabinet also passed an ordinance that will rename the Capt. Williamson Sangma Technical University to the Capt. Williamson Sangma State University.

This was done because Meghalaya does not have a state university and all colleges are affiliated with NEHU. The Cabinet felt that it was necessary to change the Technical University to a State University and allow colleges within the state to have the opportunity to be affiliated with the new state university.

“This is to allow colleges within our state the option to affiliate with the State University rather than with NEHU. And once that does happen, then other provisions at the national level, including the CUET exams, which were necessary, would not be applicable anymore once these colleges affiliate with the Capt Williamson Sangma State University,” Sangma said.

The Cabinet has decided to initiate BA and B-Com courses by creating 39 posts and other non-teaching staff posts in the College of Teacher Education in Tura. “This is being done as per the New Education Policy, which requires colleges to have multidiscipline courses, and hence, in order to enable the College of Teacher Education to move forward in line with the NEP, these courses will commence,” said Sangma.

The Cabinet has approved the delegation of financial powers under Schedule IV for the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) to ensure the smooth functioning of the commission. Prior to this approval, the MPSC had to take permission for small expenditures, which was a hindrance. However, this decision will give them financial independence on such matters.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | From Assam to Gujarat: 24 years on, will the East-West corridor ever be ready?

Trending Stories









