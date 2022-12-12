Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the 2023 elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The names of the 14 candidates were announced by VPP chairman Dr. Kara Chen announced during a press conference in Shillong.

The 14 candidates with their constituencies are – Damewanhi Rymbai (Khliehriat), Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon (Umsning), Heavingstone Kharpran (Mawryngkneng), Brightstarwell Marbaniang (Mawlai ), Avner Pariat ( Shillong), Raja Jyrwa (West Shillong), Danny Langstieh (South Shillong), Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh (Mylliem), Winston Tony Lyngdoh ( Nongthymmai), Ardent M Basiawmoit (Nongkrem), Doristar Marbaniang (Mawphlang), Manbhalang Thabah (Pynursla), Shanlang Warjri (Mairang) and Overlin Imiong (Ranikor).

“All the candidates of the party will be contesting the elections for the first time,” Chen said.

The VPP is a newly formed party that was officially launched last year in November. The party’s ideology is to revive, restore and transform Meghalaya.

The tenure of the state legislative assembly is scheduled to end on 15 March 2023.

