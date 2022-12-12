Shillong: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee was welcomed with loud cheers on Monday upon reaching the Umroi Airport.

Party workers welcomed Banerjee with a traditional shawl and a bouquet, while the supporters thronged the airport to catch a glimpse of her. Waving the party flag as they chanted ‘Long Live Mamata Didi’, the supporters also took the opportunity to take a selfie.

This is Banerjee’s first visit to the state. The West Bengal CM was accompanied by AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is visiting the state for the third time.

During her two-day visit, she will be attending a series of events accompanied by Meghalaya Trinamool Congress leaders.

The West Bengal CM will hold a Party Workers’ Convention at the U Soso Tham Auditorium, State Central Library, Shillong, with key TMC leaders of the state on Tuesday. Representatives of all District and Block committees, members of the Women, Youth, and Student frontals, and hundreds of party workers and members will also be part of the convention to be held tomorrow.

The chairperson will also attend Pre-Christmas celebrations with children from different orphanages, Tribal Headmen from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, eminent members from the civil society, and prominent influencers of Meghalaya based in Shillong, at the Windermere Resort in Umpling, on Tuesday evening.

After her arrival at the Umroi airport, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr Mukul Sangma said, “We’re very happy that the AITC Chairperson is here on her first visit. All the foot soldiers from the party from nooks and corners of the state will have the opportunity to have an audience with her in the meeting.”

