Guwahati: The 150th death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma was today celebrated at Chisobibra near Williamnagar.

The celebration was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Government Chief Whip Marcus N. Marak, Chairman Meghalaya Transport Corporation and MLA, Rongjeng, Jim Sangma, among other dignitaries.

During his speech, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the legendary freedom fighter and recalled the heroic deeds and sacrifices of the gallant hero and his contribution to the freedom struggle against foreign rule.

He further added that it is the responsibility of each and everyone to keep alive the memory of the state’s freedom fighters and pass it on to future generations.

“It is through programmes like this that we keep the memory of our freedom fighters and honour their contributions to our freedom,” he said.

He further said there should be a cross-cultural exchange of programmes throughout the state to make people aware, especially the younger generation about the different freedom fighters of Meghalaya.

A commemorative postage stamp of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma was also released by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries during the function.

The Chief Minister also informed the gathering of the government’s plans to further develop the Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma memorial park at Chisobibra. He further added that Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned and the work for the same will commence soon.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a bridge over river Rongon on Rongbing boldak to Chekwebibra road. The bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.81 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation and improvement of the internal roads of Williamnagar town. He informed an estimated amount of Rs 27 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

“The present Government has embarked on different initiatives for the development of East Garo Hills and Wilimnagar town,” he added.

