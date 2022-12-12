Shillong: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIM Shillong and Clark University, USA, was signed to promote student exchange programmes. The scope of the MoU also covers sharing of academic research, faculty, and professional staff members, between the two institutions.

Dr Alan Eisner, Dean and Professor, School of Management, Clark University, and Mr Jayantanuj Das, Graduate Admissions Counsellor, Clark University, visited IIM Shillong to sign the MoU.

Prof. DP Goyal said, “The collaboration between IIM Shillong and Clark University, USA, would give IIM Shillong students access to international research and study opportunities as well as international job placements. It will assist in raising the institution’s profile in the worldwide market, boost the calibre of students at IIM-Shillong, and attract more foreign companies for hiring IIM-Shillong pass-outs. The collaboration’s objective is to provide participants with the information they need to adopt an outcome-based learning method, which will teach them how to start, run, and grow their enterprises in the real world.”

This MoU, and the many others signed to date, will give faculty and learners at IIM-Shillong increased opportunities for travelling to, and working and studying in globally-reputed management institutes.

