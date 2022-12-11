Ampati: In a major clamp down on illegal drug trafficking, narcotics worth Rs 1.5 lakh were seized near Ampati by South West Garo Hills District Police on Friday.

On receipt of specific information from a reliable source that a transaction of suspected narcotic substances was likely to take place at Ichaguri-Betasing road, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Ampati Police carried out a drive in the area.

During the drive, police detained a motorcycle along with its rider identified as Shakil Miah.

After conducting a thorough search, police recovered six soap cases containing orange-whitish coloured powder, suspected to be heroin, wrapped in a transparent polythene bag from his possession. The recovered substance weighed 79 grams.

Accordingly, a preliminary test was conducted on the recovered substance and the result showed positive for heroin, which is worth Rs 1.5 lakh in the open market.

