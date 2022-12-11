TURA: A day-long interactive and innovative session on Knowledge Sharing Event was recently organized under the aegis of the MEGHA-LAMP Project of IFAD and the Meghalaya Government initiative in collaboration with the FOCUS program, PRIME Start Up Hub and CLLMP Project of World Bank, at the SMELC building in Dakopgre.

The purpose of the event was to create a platform where a community member can take the stage and share her experience in an interactive format such that others can benefit from the event. The knowledge-sharing event had participation from all the blocks of West Garo Hills District wherein aspiring community members, start-ups and entrepreneurs shared their stories on natural resource management, conservation of water and forest, women empowerment, innovation, good governance, entrepreneurship, cooperative movement, start-up activities, Producer Group activities, Homestays, Apiculture, weaving etc.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

West Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rezia Ch. Sangma, while speaking as the Chief Guest, applauded the organisers for arranging such an inspirational and knowledge based community to community interface where community members and participants of the event can learn from each other.District Project Manager MBMA/MBDA West Garo Hills V Velentine Hembrom chaired the event and introduced all the stakeholders and community speakers.

Also read | Meghalaya: Police seize heroin worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Ampati

Trending Stories









