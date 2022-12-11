Meghalaya: Bernard says BJP ready to fight alone in 2023 polls

TURA: Bernard N Marak, a BJP MDC in the GHADC from Tura, claimed on Sunday that the National People’s Party (NPP) is the “B Team” of the BJP.

“BJP will do better in the 2023 elections because BJP is more organised this time and ready to fight alone. In previous years, BJP worked with the NPP but we were backstabbed at different levels from which the party learnt many lessons. NPP always played a major role during elections as NPP is a B Team of BJP which will not be in the 2023 election. This time we are ready and organised unlike other years,” the Tura MDC said.

Bernard alleged that the NPP as well as other leaders have been taking advantage of the huge amount of funds released by the BJP to uplift the state and assured that this would happen no more.

“BJP will end corruption. BJP’s support to uplift the state with tremendous fund flow only paved the way for NPP and other leaders to misuse the funds. BJP will not remain silent. Our leaders will pull the plug very soon,” Bernard warned.

Marak claimed that the BJP has gained ground at the grassroots level and that its workers are not profit-oriented but instead dedicated to serving the community. He also stated that the BJP is more organized this time and it is evident from winning the Tura seat in the last MDC election.

