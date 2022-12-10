Tura: Assam BJP legislator and deputy speaker Dr. Numal Momin has launched a scathing attack at the National People’s Party (NPP) for reportedly claiming that the FOCUS scheme was initiated by the Meghalaya government for the people of the state.

Casting aspersions on the NPP’s claim, Momin asked the party not to mislead the people about the provider of the FOCUS funds.

Momin was on a visit to Tura to meet various party members as well as to check the party’s preparedness for the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. He also attended the Pa Togan Best Student Award as chief guest, which was organised by the ABVP – Garo Hills to felicitate meritorious students of the region.

Last week, during a meeting to announce the creation of the Jengjal Sub Division under West Garo Hills, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma transferred Rs 30 crore to the accounts of 60,000 farmers and producer groups, stating that the government will make similar contributions if voted to power in the next election.

“How is the revenue being generated by the state government to provide money to the farmers of the state? This is a centrally-sponsored scheme meant to benefit producer groups but is being used as an electoral ploy to change the narrative altogether,” claimed Momin.

He added, “The state had literally no earning source as no revenue is being generated through minerals due to the ban or from forest produce.”

“As far as we know, the situation is so bad that the state government has not been able to pay salaries to their own employees. There is no question of additional revenue being generated. So the NPP should refrain from making false claims on a clearly centrally-funded scheme. When Conrad Sangma visits Delhi to meet central ministers, he always displays bonhomie and that changes when he comes back to the state,” he said.

The Bokajan legislator felt that the BJP is in the prime position in the state and the next Chief Minister would be from the party itself.

“BJP will form the next government in Meghalaya and that will be for the betterment of the state. We will win more than 30 seats in 2023,” Momin said.

On BJP’s plans for the forthcoming elections, he said the party would like to put up candidates in all constituencies.

“The call on the number of candidates contesting the poll will be taken up by the central leadership in consultation with the state leaders. A decision will also be taken on seat sharing if the need arises but for now, we are going at it alone,” he said.

“We all know what the NPP did in Manipur. They intentionally put up candidates against the BJP because of which many of our legislators lost the election. The party is gearing up to win and form the next government in Meghalaya,” said Numal.

“No party has really gone into intensive campaigns in the state for now but we are holding camps in various constituencies. We have organised many joining programmes. We are quite optimistic that things will change this time,” he said.

