Meghalaya: James Sangma lays base for Manggakgre PHC

Tura: Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister, James PK Sangma, laid the foundation stone for the up-gradation of Manggakgre Sub-Centre under Jengjal Sub-Division to Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the presence of Tura Sadar SDO, Dr Abhisekh Gowda, District Medical and Health Officer, Dr Bijoy Debbarma, the local leaders, Nokmas and other dignitaries at Manggakgre on December 9.

Laying the foundation stone, the minister informed that due to the non-availability of healthcare facilities in the remote areas, the locals faced many challenges and at the same time, performance in the health sector in such areas was not to the expectations of the people. In order to improve the healthcare facilities, the department of Health, discussed the issue with the chief minister and giving priority to health, decided to upgrade the PHCs into CHCs and sub-centres into PHCs, he informed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also informed that the road project from Manggakgre to Teksragre and Manggakgre to Aigre have been taken under the PMGSY and CRF respectively which will provide better road connectivity to the region.

The welcome address on the day was delivered by the SDO, Tura Sadar, Dr. Abhisekh Gowda and the keynote address was delivered by the DM&HO, Dr. Bijoy Debbarma.

Also Read | Climate change? NE India to face heat beyond human survival limit

Trending Stories









