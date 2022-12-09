Shillong: Following the success of last year’s festivities, the Government of Meghalaya has decided to organise the third edition of Winter Tales in December 2022.
The event, implemented by The Meghalayan Age Limited and curated by Dak_ti Craft, will be held in Shillong over three days between December 19 to 21 at the iconic Ward’s Lake.
Winter Tales is an event focused on providing a platform to the entrepreneurs along with the arts and crafts communities of the state to showcase their talent. This year, the organisers are aiming to make the event a zero-waste initiative.
Tickets for the event will be made available from the official website www.wintertales.in. Entry is free for children below 10 years. Details of the various line-ups, demonstrations and workshops will be available on the website.
The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to orphanages and old-age homes.
