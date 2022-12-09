Shillong: The suspended Congress legislator from West Shillong, Mohendro Rapsang on Thursday confirmed that he would resign as a member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly within 10 days and join the National People’s Party (NPP).

“As of now, I am still a Congress legislator but I am not going to contest from the Congress anymore as I am under suspension. In the next ten days, I am going to resign from the party as well as an MLA and join the National People’s Party (NPP),” said Rapsang.

It may be mentioned that Rapsang along with four other legislators of the party namely Ampareen Lyngdoh, Kimfa Marbaniang, Mayralborn Syiem, and PT Sawkmie was suspended by the Congress for extending support to the NPP-led MDA government.

On resigning from the Congress, Rapsang said, “The way the party is treating me along with the four other suspended legislators is not acceptable. I felt so bad that is why I am leaving the party.”

The suspended Congress legislator said he had decided to join the NPP after consultations with the people of his constituency.

“My party workers and voters have given me a green signal to join the NPP. The welfare of the people and development of the locality will be on my priority list in the upcoming 2023 election,” the West Shillong MLA said.

Lauding the NPP-led MDA government, he said under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, several programmes were taken up for skill development as well as for the welfare of youth, farmers, and the poor.

“We have high hopes from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. In the next election, we will see the change in Meghalaya,” he said.

While Sawkmie and Syiem are likely to the UDP, Lyngdoh and Marbaniang are likely to join the NPP.

