Tura: The NEHU, Tura campus, today inaugurated the field demonstration unit (FDU) of Biotech KISAN Hub, organized by Biotech KISAN Hub.

The FDU comprised mushroom growing unit, low-cost shade net crop growing unit, composting unit, nursery unit, open field cultivation unit, stevia cultivation unit, among other things.

“The purpose of the FDU was to provide an on-field demonstration of the recent technologies in the field of agriculture for crop cultivation to farmers and to train them on it,” the release stated.

The inauguration was done by Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor, NEHU, in the presence of Prof. Sujata Gurudev, Campus In-Charge, Tura and Dr Arindam Barman, project coordinator (Biotech KISAN Hub) and assistant professor, department of Horticulture.

“Growing of crops, mushroom cultivation in low-cost structure and rapid composting with locally available materials etc are also an important component of the demonstration unit,” informed the release.

“Neha M. Sangma, project assistant and Amy D. Shira, project activity assistant were actively involved in the various activities of the unit. Some of the crops taken as part of the demonstration were Naga chilli, capsicum, tomato etc,” the release stated.

“The main aim of the FDU is to upgrade the skills of prospective farmers for the recent technologies through on-field training to increase the crop production as well as income and work for the societal development,” informed the release.

