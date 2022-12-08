Aizawl: A special court in Mizoram on Thursday sentenced a retired senior official to 2 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 15 lakh in a decade-old graft case.

On Wednesday, the special court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl convicted former State Public Work Department engineer-in-chief and secretary Liansanga under section 409, 477A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (c) & (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for abusing his official position by modifying the government’s original tender of two mini hydroelectric projects in the state.

The special judge of the Prevention of Corruption Act H.T.C Lalrinchhana promulgated sentences for the convict on Thursday.

Although the convict was sentenced to undergo imprisonment of 2 years each and fined Rs 5 lakh each for the three charges or sections of IPC and PC Act under which he was convicted, the special court decided that the period of imprisonment will run concurrently and allowed the convict to undergo two years imprisonment on the ground of old age.

However, the convict will have to pay Rs 15 lakh, failing which he will have to undergo another imprisonment for 5 years, the verdict said.

Liansanga was found guilty of according undue pecuniary benefits to a Mumbai-based firm- Eastern Overseas Corporation, which undertook the construction of Kau-Tlabung and Tuipanglui hydro-electric projects by modifying terms and conditions of the original tender as desired by the contractor during his stint as the chief engineer of state Power and Electricity department between 1994 and 1998.

Kau-Tlabung mini hydroelectric project is located in the Lunglei district and Tuipanglui mini hydroelectric project in the Siaha district, both in the southern part of the state.

Liansanga was also found guilty of the delay in the two hydroelectric projects, thereby incurring a loss of over Rs 18.39 crore to the state government.

The corruption case against Liansanga and other 15 senior engineers of the state power and electricity department was initiated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB) after the erstwhile anti-corruption watchdog, the People’s Right to Information and Development Implementing Society of Mizoram (PRISM), submitted a written complaint in October 2008.

Initially, Liansanga was booked under sections 120B, 409, 420, and 34 of the IPC and 13(1)(c)(d) and 13 (2) of the PC Act, 1988.

However, he was acquitted under sections 420, 34, and 120B of the IPC as the prosecution failed to prove his case due to a lack of cogent and plausible evidence.

