Meghalaya: Lt Gen KC Panchanathan cremated with full military honour

Shillong: Lt Gen KC Panchanathan, the general officer commanding of 101 Area, Shillong, was cremated with full military honours at the Happy Valley Crematorium here on Thursday.

The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by a large number of military, police, CAPF and civil officials.

The wreath, on behalf of the Government of Meghalaya, was laid by Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, Minister of Public Health Engineering, and by Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Environment & Forest, on behalf of the Government of Assam.

Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff.

General Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM and Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, AVSM were the senior officers from Army and Air Force respectively who were in attendance. The Director General Assam Rifles, Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM and senior officers from BSF, CRPF, Assam & Meghalaya Police and the IB also laid wreaths.

Lt Gen KC Panchanathan had passed away on December 6 after suffering a heart attack.

Earlier, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma in a tweet said, “The very jovial & energetic Lt. Gen. K C Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area, left for his heavenly abode last night. Deeply saddened by his untimely demise. He would often visit me with suggestions on how Eastern Command can strengthen their relationship with the people of the NE.”

See more The very jovial & energetic Lt. Gen. K C Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area left for his heavenly abode last night. Deeply saddened by his untimely demise. He would often visit me with suggestions on how @easterncomd can strengthen their relationship with the people of the NE@adgpi pic.twitter.com/yGArzVhmtT — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 7, 2022

