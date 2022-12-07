Shillong: Lt Gen K C Panchanathan, GOC of 101 Area, dies of heart attack

Shillong: Lt Gen K C Panchanathan, the general officer commanding of 101 Area here has died due to a heart attack, officials said on Wednesday. Panchanathan was 57.

According to Army officials, Lt Gen Pachanathan was rushed to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences here and died at around 8:30 pm Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condoled the death of the Defence officer.

“The very jovial and energetic Lt Gen K C Panchanathan, GOC 101 Area left for his heavenly abode last night. Deeply saddened by his untimely demise. He would often visit me with suggestions on how @easterncomd can strengthen their relationship with the people of the NE,” he tweeted.

The officer had served the Indian Army in various capacities before taking charge of the 101 Army base here, the Army officials said.

