Williamnagar: Former CM and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma asserted that the per capita income (PCI) of the whole North East Region (NER) was higher than the rest of the country prior to India attaining independence, despite the hardships faced by people earlier.

The statement by the TMC leader came during a meeting held in the village of Megapgre under Songsak constituency in East Garo Hills yesterday, Dec 5. Songsak is also his home constituency.

Sangma yesterday inaugurated a new Community Hall in the village as a part of the vision of the TMC’s holistic development approach as was informed through a press communiqué.

Highlighting the plight of people due to the ongoing border issues, Mukul stated that in pre-independence India, the North-Eastern region had the highest per-capita income than the rest of the country. However, this phenomenon was cut off by the emergence of prolonged border problems.

“Our income was suddenly cut off. Our ancestors faced severe difficulties in life yet managed to lift themselves although it was the government’s responsibility to help them in doing so,” said Mukul.

Cornering the MDA government over the current state of funds, Mukul further stated that the North Eastern Council (NEC) fundings have been blocked along with the special central assistance which is no longer functional.

The meeting yesterday was attended by Lahitson M Sangma, MDC, Samandagre, Anderson A Sangma, District Coordinator, Romalson Ch Marak, Songsak Block President, Greathalin N Sangma, Block Women President) and other leaders from Meghalaya TMC.

Meanwhile, the TMC election bandwagon, along with Mukul Sangma moved to the international border constituency of Rongara – Siju in South Garo Hills on December 6 afternoon.

