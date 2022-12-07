Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma slams MDA for crippling development

Tura: Opposition leader of the TMC Dr Mukul Sangma on Wednesday came down heavily on the NPP-led MDA government for its alleged overall failures while at the same time highlighting the various achievements and positive initiatives he had taken to benefit the people during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

The TMC leader was speaking during the party block meeting at Rongara-Sija in South Garo Hills.

Slamming the current government, Mukul questioned the whereabouts of the state funds and said, “The District Council is unable to provide salaries and hence employees are filled with hopelessness. Although financial assistance was assured by the Chief Minister, the issue has become a long-standing one. Where are all the funds going?”

The TMC leader referred to the latest data released by the RBI and said that Meghalaya recorded the slowest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2 per cent in the financial year 2021, which made it the slowest-growing smaller state in the country.

Mukul also spoke about the development measures he had implemented during his time in the form of schemes which had amply benefitted the people.

“During my time, I was successful in fulfilling ample schemes which benefitted the people. When the state fund wasn’t sufficient to help the people and address their grievances, I brought in special central assistance. The policies and schemes that I brought were meticulously planned for generations to come. Many schools have been established through the Asian Development Bank. Nevertheless, all these have come to a drastic end due to the NPP-led government,” Mukul said.

The former Chief Minister also staked claim to the various major road projects in the state and said, “It was I who signed an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the construction of NH-62, NH-51 and the NH-40 (Shillong-Dawki Road). The Nongstoin Road and the Shilling-Dawki road are the footprints of the development that was introduced during my time”.

The Block level meeting on Wednesday was Chokpot MLA Lazarus M Sangma, former MLA Noverfield R Marak and a host of party MDCs and other leaders.

