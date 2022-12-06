Tura: The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura Swapnil Tembe today inaugurated the NRLM SGHs Retail outlet at DRDA Building, DC office premises, Tura.

It may be mentioned that the retail outlet consists of Handicraft items and various food products for sale which were made by our passionate women self-help groups (SHGs) from West Garo Hills District. Handmade and food products from Rongram, Dalu, Selsella, Gambegre, Dadenggre, Tikrikilla, Demdema C & RD blocks have been put up for sale at the respective counter. Items ranging from cane and bamboo products, pickles, chips, candies, biscuits, etc are available at the counter.

Stating that the objective of NRLM is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of rural poor, the Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe said that Self Help Group members should be encouraged to develop their skills for making different products and also help them with proper marketing facilities so that they can showcase and sell their produce.

Further, he suggested all the departments in the districts purchase gift hampers including food items for their official functions and programmes from this retail outlet.

Meanwhile, the Project Director, DRDA, WGH Tura Dolrich B G Momin expressed hope that the retail outlet would enable the SHGs to market their various products and also improve their livelihood on a sustainable basis and requested everyone including staff and visitors to Deputy Commissioner’s office to buy these local products and help the people of our region.

West Garo Hills, Additional Deputy Commissioners’, Rezia Ch Sangma, Shelley Momin, Rojalinda D Shira, Winje Momin, Maryliza K Marak, Extra Assistant Commissioners, District Officials, staff of NRLM were among others present at the inaugural function.

