Shillong: United Democratic Party (UDP), a regional party in Meghalaya, on Tuesday released the first list of its candidates who will contest the 2023 Assembly Elections.

The party released the names of 32 members who will contest from 32 constituencies. According to the reports, the party is expected to contest all 60 seats.

Sitting MLA and minister of social welfare Kyrmen Shylla will again contest from Khliehriat Constituency under East Jaintia Hills District. Similarly, the home minister and UDP MLA, Lahkmen Rymbui, will again contest from Amlarem Constituency under West Jaintia Hills District. MLA Nujorki Sungoh will contest from the Mokaiaw constituency.

Speaker and president of UDP Metbah Lyngdoh – having won three consecutive terms in 2008, 2013 and 2018 – will contest from the Mairang constituency. MLA Brolding Nongsiej, MLA Pius Marwein, MLA Balajied Kupar Synrem will contest from Mawthadraishan, Ranikor and Shella constituencies respectively.

Member of District Council (MDC) of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) Dawan Lyngdoh will contest from Nartiang Constituency, while Moonlight Pariat will contest from Jowai constituency and J Treilang Suchiang from Raliang constituency.

From Ri Bhoi District, Baiahunlang Makdoh will be contesting from Mawhati constituency, Badhok Nongmalieh from Jiang constituency and Sunshine Makri from Umsning.

Under East Khasi Hills District, Dr Osaphi Smithson Jyrwa will contest from Mawryngkneng constituency, Mitchel Wankhar from the Mylliem, HDR Lyngdoh from Sohiong, Anthony Khongwang from the Pynursla, Remington Pyngrope from Mawkynrew, Polestar Nongsiej from Nongstoiñ, and Olan Singh Suin from Mawsynram.

The Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Titosstarwell Chyne, will contest from Sohra.

In Shillong city, Dr Aman Warr, also the former Director of Health Services, will contest from North Shillong, and MDC Paul Lyngdoh will contest from West Shillong. UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh will contest from Nongthymmai constituency.

As many as eight candidates – Luderberg Ch. Momin (Kharkutta), Subroto G. Marak (Mendipathar), Tapash D. Marak (Resubelpara), Rakman Ch. Marak (Bajengdoba), Andreas G. Momin (Rongjeng), Ronald Rikman Sangma (Salmanpara), Kennethson R. Sangma (Dalu) and Ashahel D. Shira (Rajabala) – have been announced from the Garo Hills region.

