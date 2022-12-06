Tura: The residents of Dainadubi in North Garo Hills (NGH) and its adjacent areas have shut down offices and shops for 24 hours starting today morning in protest over the NPP-led government overlooking their demand for a separate C&RD Block.
The protest began at 6 am on Tuesday morning and will continue till 6 am tomorrow and was called by the Dainadubi Block Demand Committee in conjunction with all the NGOs from the region, including the GSU, FKJGP, AAYF, Mothers’ Union among others.
The entire area wore a deserted look today with all shops downing shutters in protest.
“We have shut down in protest over the government overlooking our legitimate demand for a separate C&RD Block. We had decided to protest following a meeting held earlier with everyone at the Bangsi Apal School playground,” said Sanjak Sangma, a member of the committee.
The demand for a C&RD Block began more than four years ago by residents of the area which they wanted to be carved out of parts of the Mendipathar and Kharkutta Blocks in NGH. However, the order for the creation of a Block went to nearby Adokgre leading to the members intensifying their demand for a Block in Dainadubi.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“The government has been deaf to our demands and we have decided that we will continue with various forms of protests to ensure the government hears our pleas,” added Sanjak.
Earlier last month, a rally on the same demand was undertaken by residents of the area.
Also read | Meghalaya slowest growing state of India in FY 2021: RBI data
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Dainadubi residents shut shops, offices in protest over C&RD Block demand
- Assam: GU workshop gives a peek at DST-sponsored analytical instruments
- Non-participation of 7 tribes in Hornbill Festival unfortunate: Nagaland CM
- Assam Police constable shot dead by colleague in Charaideo
- Manipur: Sec 144 imposed, 7 held after mobs clash over ‘religious site’ in Imphal East
- Pakistan’s EC moves to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party