In front of a packed audience, Half and One, a Shillong-based media and creative entity launched their comic books at Comic-Con in Bengaluru on November 19.

The Creative Head of Half and One, Babatdor Dkhar, introduced the two comic books and described his creative process as the writer and creator.

Allen Thangkhiew and Damehi Laloo, illustrators of The Adventures Of Man and It’s A Kong’s World spoke about their artwork and their illustration methods to a South Indian-based comic book platform.

During the Q&A portion of the launch, there was an element of surprise that captured the audience, “The audience was quite taken aback when they learned that our illustration team for the comic books only consisted of two people,” Allen said.

With work based on comic books at one of the biggest comic expos in the world, the illustrators were also questioned on their creative process, “They were also inquisitive of the style and method because it’s quite unconventional,” Damehi said, “The art style took form purely out of experimenting with the medium. We’re really happy with the form that it’s taken.”

“An important aspect of the work at Half and One is the telling of stories of the people and places of North East India,” Babatdor elaborated. “The Adventures Of Man and It’s A Kong’s World are serious attempts at putting these fun stories and cool artwork in front of a more mainstream and global audience.”

The Adventures of Man is the story of teenage rebellion and angst. The protagonist is a 13-year-old boy without a filter. Mischievous and disobedient, his tardiness and laziness get him into daily trouble at school. His tardiness and laziness are the main themes of The Adventures of Man, but not in ways that you may think. Man is inquisitive and questions teachers, parents, elders, classmates and friends, and consensus.

It’s A Kong’s World is the trials and tribulations of a woman who is simply trying to provide a better life for herself and her two children. Set in the Khasi Hills of Northeast India, a part of the world that is hidden and remains a mystery to most, Kong encounters road bumps and inane opposition in the most basic of activities.

