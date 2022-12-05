Meghalaya: CM transfers Rs 30 cr to 60k farm households under FOCUS+

Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma today distributed funds worth Rs 30 crore directly to 60,000 producer households under the ‘FOCUS +’ scheme of the state government.

The programme was held at Jengjal in West Garo Hills District. This, officials said, was the largest ever Direct Benefit Transfer in Meghalaya to ensure farmers’ prosperity towards promoting sustainable livelihood.

The ‘FOCUS+’ initiative has been designed to provide benefits to all producer households across Meghalaya. It is an extension of Meghalaya’s biggest farmers’ welfare program ‘FOCUS’ (Farmers Collectivization for Upscaling Production and Marketing System). The two schemes (FOCUS and FOCUS+) will provide farming households of Meghalaya with a financial advantage of Rs 10,000 per household.

“The welfare of farmers has always been a priority of our government. I am glad to share that several farmers have benefitted through the FOCUS scheme. We will keep supporting you through such innovative schemes. Our dream and vision are to ensure that FOCUS and FOCUS+ Programmes continue every year. If we transfer 450 crores every year into the most economically weaker section of our society and keep transferring this amount every year, in a matter of 10 years, an amount of 4,500 crores will be infused into the economy. Imagine the cash flow that would be available to the farmers then Today we have transferred Rs. 30 crores to 60,000 households. Our target is 4.5 lakhs producer households,” the CM said.

Moreover, 11 VPICs of Rongram received Rs. 1.48 crores under the Meglife Project for the construction of a Community Hall. As many as nice SHGs received a sum of Rs 11 lakhs.

Under the Rural Backyard Piggery Scheme, ‘PROGRESS’, 2000 piglets (3 females and 1 male each) were distributed to 500 farmer households. The ‘PROGRESS’ scheme aims to ensure the sustainable livelihood of farmers through different livestock farming activities. This scheme is envisaged to benefit 10,000 marginal farmers as well as increase pork and poultry production in the state. Also, high yielding variety of Kuroiler poultry birds was distributed to 100 beneficiaries

The CM wished the farmers on Meghalaya Farmer’s Day and reiterated that these funds which are being transferred to the producer households were not loans, but grants.

