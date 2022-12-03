Baghmara: In a major move, South Garo Hills district police arrested at least 5 persons from the district of East Garo Hills (EGH) following a robbery incident in the village of Siju Rewak more than a week ago.
The arrests were made today, Dec 3, following the police receiving source information on the suspects, all of whom were allegedly from near the Gabil area under EGH. The arrests were made by a special squad of the district police.
The five arrested dacoits have been identified as Sixbath Sangma (21), Nengman G Momin (20), Tangseng Arengh (20), Grikjang S Sangma (19) and Tengbirth G Momin (20). Police recovered 4 mobile phones from the arrested suspects.
“The matter is currently under investigation and we are looking at all angles and all involved in the case,” informed district police chief, Siddharth Ambedkar.
