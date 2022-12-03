Meghalaya: Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Tura

Tura: Aiming to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed on Saturday at Monfort Centre for Education, Danakgre near Tura.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe graced the occasion as chief guest.

Officials of the District Medical & Health Office, Tura and District Legal Services Authority; staff and students of Monfort Centre for Education, among others attended the event.

With the theme “Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible and Equitable World”, the event was organised by the District Social Welfare Office, West Garo Hills, Tura in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Monfort Centre for Education.

The day is observed to raise awareness about the political, social and economic discrepancies faced by persons with disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe hailed the specially-trained teachers for their valuable services towards the students with disabilities.

He said the district administration in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Office would help the students by providing assistance given by the government.

He further added that the Central government had launched the ‘Accessible Campaign’ to create an inclusive environment for all. Disabled-friendly infrastructure are being made in all offices and institutions in order to make things easier for them, he added.

“There is a 4 per cent job reservation for persons with disabilities. Do not allow disability to stop you from chasing your dreams and showing your talents,” he said

District Social Welfare Officer Tura Hemaritha Ch Sangma said the day is observed to make the people aware of the equal opportunities to be given to persons with disabilities so that they can participate equally and effectively in society without any barriers.

She said persons with disabilities can visit Tura Civil Hospital for medical assessment to obtain a disability certificate and also apply for the Unique Disability Identity (UDID) for availing of various financial aid provided by the government.

Meanwhile, R K Marak, Legal Aid Counsel, DLSA Tura, spoke at length about the rights and privileges provided to persons with disabilities and urged all to avail of the facilities provided by the government.

The chief guest along with other dignitaries also distributed aids and appliances to persons with disabilities during the occasion.

Besides, the medical team from District Medical & Health Office, Tura also conducted a health check-up of the persons with disabilities during the programme.

