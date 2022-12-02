TURA: The Me’gong Festival, which was earlier cancelled due to the Mukroh firing incident in West Jaintia Hills, is expected to still take place at the Baljek Airport near Jengjal albeit, at a smaller scale.

A delegation of leaders and citizens from Garo Hills on Wednesday met Advisor to the Chief Minister Thomas A Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma himself where they were assured that the festival can still go ahead but without the participation of the government.

“We first met MLA Thomas A Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during which we were given permission to hold the festival along with the Event management. The festival will be held on a different scale and discussions on the same are ongoing,” Sengrak D Marak, a local leader who was part of the delegation said adding, they would be able to give more details in five days’ time.

Giving hope to thousands of rock fans who wanted to witness Danish rock band, Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) perform, Marak said that they were still trying to bring them back.

“As MLTR band members have communicated to us that they would only be free on December 12, we are hoping to organize the festival for two days from December 12 to 13, at the same venue (Baljek Airport),” Marak added.

Meanwhile, local bands already roped in for the festival like Riprap, Rough Roads, Da Suraka besides others would continue to be a part of the show.

