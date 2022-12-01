Meghalaya: Bernard Marak calls on people to vote out MDA

Tura: Tura leader Bernard N Marak on Wednesday called on the people of Garo Hills to vote out the MDA government in the upcoming Assembly elections for failing the people on various centrally sponsored schemes.

“Government should release the pending scholarships for the students and the amounts due for the old aged pension, PMAY, IHHL and other centrally sponsored beneficiaries. Even contractual nurses, teachers and other employees are facing similar problems. Students, employees and aged people are facing immense difficulties in sustaining themselves under the MDA government,” Bernard said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Tura MDC said people come to the BJP for solutions to their problems, but the main problem lies with the state government.

“State government should take initiatives to solve these issues at the earliest as amounts sanctioned by the Centre should reach the beneficiaries instead of getting delayed on baseless excuses. Centre wants good governance, maintaining transparency and prompt service to the public, but here the situation is just the other way round as some political agenda continues to point fingers at the Centre government instead of rectifying the issues,” Bernard added.

Also Read | No problem with legislators jumping ship ahead of polls: Meghalaya CM

Trending Stories









