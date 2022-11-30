Shillong: Meghalaya BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai and state party president Ernest Mawrie on Wednesday visited Assam excise officer Alok Kumar admitted at the GNRC Hospital in Guwahati after being brutally attacked on November 24 in Shillong.

The BJP leaders also contributed funds in a bid to help Kumar with his hospital bills.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kumar, who is yet to come to terms with how he was assaulted, narrated the incident to the BJP leaders. Kumar’s relatives informed that earlier he didn’t have too much difficulty in hearing even without his hearing aid, but now, it has become harder for him to hear well.

The central officer broke down while narrating his story to EastMojo, mentioning that he was “mercilessly beaten up” despite having nothing to do with the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.

“I was aware of what had happened at Mukroh. My training had gotten over, and I was suffering from a cough. It was very cold in Shillong and I thought I should buy cough syrup due to my cough as I did not want to visit a doctor due to the sensitive situation in the area,” Kumar said.

“However, as not a single medicine shop was open due to curfew, I thought a shop would be available further down the road,” he said.

Kumar said he then went to the Woodland hospital area and withdrew cash from an ATM and bought medicines from a bit up ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The street was typically calm. I did not see any protest. But while coming back, there was a gang of around 25 men who attacked me and left me struggling for my life,” he said, adding, “As I was being attacked, I requested people to take me to the hospital, but no one showed mercy. Eventually, a policeman helped me and took me to the hospital.”

“I had nothing to do with Assam and Meghalaya border dispute. My home is India, not Meghalaya or Bihar. I have been working so diligently for my country but was still attacked,” Kumar said.

The doctors informed the leaders that although Kumar was initially critical due to excessive bleeding and internal injuries, he is now recovering.

Kumar received 16 stitches on his head and was recently shifted from the ICU to private ward.

Also read | Assam: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Numaligarh Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









