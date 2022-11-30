Meghalaya: Organising tobacco-free activities added burden, say teachers

Tura: Members of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA), while questioning the Education Department’s decision to charge them with the task of organizing Tobacco Free activities in schools without actually funding the same, on Tuesday, urged the government to rectify the matter to ease the difficulties faced by them.

In their complaint given through the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to the Health and Family Welfare Minister, the teachers said that apart from financial difficulties, they were overburdened by various activities with regard to the environment, medical activities, election duties, social awareness activities etc.

They added that with the additional responsibility, many of them would not be able to focus positively on teaching which would in turn result in non-completion of the academic syllabus.

“As instructed by the government, we would have to frequently upload the conduct of Tobacco-free activities in schools which will not be able to be dealt with uniformly due to poor networks in some areas. Moreover, we will have to bear additional expenditure on our own to prepare placards, banners and tobacco-free sign boards in schools,” the teachers said.

Pointing out that the children can be made aware of tobacco-free programmes in schools without actually having to organize such activities, the teachers urged the government to look into the matter and take necessary steps.

