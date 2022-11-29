Shillong: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale on Tuesday wrote to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved in the killing of the five residents of Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.

Expressing concern over the incident, Gokhale said by not arresting the perpetrators, the Meghalaya government is giving them a free hand to intimidate any possible witnesses to the incident and a chance to even destroy evidence.

“People residing in the Assam-Meghalaya border areas (especially the ones that you gifted to Assam without consultations) have repeatedly told us how they are intimidated by forces from Assam who trespass into the Meghalaya territory. The Mukroh case is a cold-blooded murder and must be called as such,” claims Gokhale.

He also sought clarification from the Chief Minister as to why no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Gokhale further stated that it raises serious questions as to whether there is a concerted attempt to dilute the case due to pressure from NPP’s ally BJP as well as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The lives of the innocent people of Meghalaya are being sacrificed at the altar of NPP and BJP’s political ambitions,” Gokhale alleged.

Besides, the AITC national spokesperson urged the Chief Minister to issue orders to the Meghalaya police for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the Mukroh firing incident.

This is an issue that goes above politics and we will not allow the killing of the five innocent people to be buried for the ruling party’s political expediencies, Gokhale added.

Earlier, taking to Twitter he said Home Minister Amit Shah hasn’t said a word about the tragic Mukroh firing on the Assam-Meghalaya border.

He said, “Are lives of people in the North-East so cheap for BJP?”

