Shillong: Meghalaya is limping back to normalcy after witnessing a law and order situation on November 22 in Mukroh village that claimed the lives of six people.

Internet was suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya for 144 hours and was lifted on Monday. The majority of the shops at Shillong’s commercial hub Police Bazar remained closed due to fear.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Conrad Sangma on Tuesday informed that the government is closely watching the law and order situation. He added that police personnel and the entire government machinery are keeping a very strong watch on the law and order situation.

“We are seeing that situation is calmer compared to before. But of course, it doesn’t mean we can be complacent. So we will ensure that we are vigilant and keep monitoring the situation,” stated Sangma. continuously

“We’re not achieving anything by being violent. The people who are suffering are our own people. And there’s no reason for us to do that, to make our own people suffer. Yes it’s a difficult time, but it’s the time we need to work together and move forward as a state and as people,” the CM said.

Also Read | PM to look into separate IAS, IPS cadres for Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma



Trending Stories









