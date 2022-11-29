Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the government was considering providing government jobs to the families of the victims killed in the Mukroh firing.

“We are definitely looking into that,” the CM said.

However, Sangma said the issue was not discussed in the Cabinet today as the focus of the meeting was to discuss means of ensuring the security of the people in those areas.

Concerning raising the ex-gratia amount as demanded by several sectors of society, Sangma said the government has to follow certain norms before announcing the amount and any increase would require an official amendment

“That being said, whatever additional help can be given from the government side, we are sincerly exploring all that,” he said.

On how the state government will deal with Assam if they are met with challenges in setting up Border Outposts, the CM said, “Since these BOPs are going to be very much within non-areas of differences, we don’t anticipate any issue.”

In case of any issue, the state government will resolve it with the Assam government, the CM added.

“These measures are required to bring back a sense of normalcy, and to make people feel confident and safe in their own villages,” mentioned Sangma.

The chief minister also mentioned that since recruitment has to be done for this sanctioned post of setting up BOPs, in the meantime while that takes place, manpower from other areas will be adjusted.

The state government has recently been criticised for the incident at Mukroh village which led to the death of six people in the violence that had erupted on November 22 along the interstate border after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

CM said this was not the time for political blame games.

“As leaders, I think we need to really work together to bring back normalcy,” urged Sangma.

