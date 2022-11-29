Meghalaya Cabinet nod for setting up 7 outposts along border with Assam

Shillong: In the backdrop of the recent Mukroh firing incident, the Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up border outposts at seven locations, including the violence-hit Mukroh village, along the state’s boundary with Assam.

The Cabinet nod was given following the killing of six people in the violence that had on November 22 broken out along the interstate border after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

“The Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up seven BoPs across the Khasi Jaintia Hills region. Of these outposts, two will be erected at Mukroh and Tihwieh villages along the interstate border in West Jaintia Hills district,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

See more Cabinet approved the creation of outposts in sensitive locations in Meghalaya along the border areas viz:

1 Mooriap BOP in East Jaintia Hills

2 Mukroh BOP & Tihwieh BOP in West Jaintia Hills

3 Rani-Jirang BOP in Ri-Bhoi

4 Umwali BOP, Lejadubi BOP & Langpih BOP in West Khasi Hills pic.twitter.com/dI0HZWu1o8 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 29, 2022

Other BoPs will be set up in Langpih, Lejadubi, Umwali, Muriap and Rani along the Assam-Meghalaya border, he said.

See more The Outpost will be officially sanctioned for Athiabari in West Khasi Hills.



Upgradation for the Outpost to Police Station will be done at Patharkhmah in Ri Bhoi and an Outpost for Kyrshai in West Khasi Hills — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 29, 2022

The Cabinet has also decided to set up an outpost at Athiabari in West Khasi Hills.

The existing BoPs in Patharkhmah and Kyrshai will be upgraded to police stations, the Chief Minister said.

On the expenses for operating the border outposts, Sangma said, “There will be an expenditure of around Rs 2 crore annually for operating the BOPs. So the total expenditure in operating the seven BOPs will be Rs 14 crore annually,” he said.

Sangma said his government also directed the state’s director general of police to pay a visit to certain villages in the disputed border areas and submit a report.

