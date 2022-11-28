Shillong: Following last week’s violence at Mukroh which led to the killing of six persons, the Meghalaya government on Monday decided to set up border outposts in sensitive areas along the interstate border, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The Chief Minister announced the decision after chairing an all-party meeting attended by local MLAs from Jaintia Hills where they were briefed on actions that have been taken and the future course of action by the state government following the firing incident at Mukroh in which 5 local villagers and a forest guard from Assam lost their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Informed the political leaders that the Cabinet will sit tomorrow to finalise the list of the various Border Outposts (BOPs) that will be set up in sensitive areas & to ensure they are supported by the required manpower & infrastructure to function pic.twitter.com/XY8duRuPrr — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 28, 2022

“Informed the political leaders that the Cabinet will sit tomorrow to finalise the list of the various Border Outposts (BOPs) that will be set up in sensitive areas,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He said, “Necessary steps will be taken to make border residents safe and secured.”

Condemning the firing at Mukroh, Sangma observed a 2-minute silence to mourn the dead. He also said, “Mukroh firing incident is a personal loss to the state of Meghalaya. I have appealed to all political leaders to work together to ensure normalcy returns and no further violence occurs in the State.”

See more The Mukroh firing incident is a personal loss to Meghalaya and we unitedly condemn the events that led to the loss of precious lives.



Observed 2 minutes silence to pay respects to the deceased in the meeting with political leaders today@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/ohr6pYjPGZ — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 28, 2022

The Chief Minister also said the police have registered a case against those involved in assault and intimidation inside the Shillong Civil Hospital last week.

“Such violent acts are unacceptable. Actions will be taken as per law against individuals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday withdrew its order withdrawing mobile internet services across the 7 districts in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region affected by the November 22 firing at Mukroh where six people died after firing by Assam Police.

Heavy security remains deployed at the disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where six people were killed following violent clashes, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC also continued at the clash site and surrounding areas.

Asked about the notification on the CBI inquiry into the Mukroh killing, Sangma said that when they met with the Prime Minister, he mentioned that it would be done immediately.

Sangma informed that the platoon that is already camping in Mukroh will be regularized and continue to be there. “We will not be moving the platoon posted there,” said Sangma.

Asked if the CM is taking up with the Union Home Minister about the alleged atrocities against the residents living in the border areas since these cases are not new, Sangma said that the entire process of resolving the border issue has been because of these atrocities and because of the fact that people living in border areas have been suffering.

“Hence, we aggressively started doing this exercise. Assam and Meghalaya government have been closely coordinating to ensure that any kind of small tensions that come up should be resolved quickly and should not be allowed to escalate,” clarified Sangma.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He once again condemned the acts of the Assam police and stated that no police or government or department can act in the way that the Assam police responded during that time.

He emphasized that Mukroh village very much falls under Meghalaya based on the 2011 report.

“Mukroh is very much in Meghalaya and there is no question about that,” he said.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of November 22, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Also Read | Meghalaya Church leaders appeal for calm after Mukroh violence

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









